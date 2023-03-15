Main Content

Helen Mirren Brings Her Grandson To 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Premiere

CLIP03/15/23

Helen Mirren is making the premiere of her latest film a family affair! On Tuesday, the 77-year-old walked the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" red carpet in Los Angeles with her step-grandson, Basil. In one photo the duo posed hand in hand for the cameras during the sweet bonding moment and in another Helen wrapped her arm around him. Although the Oscar winner does not have any children of her own, she is the stepmom to her husband, Taylor Hackford's two sons and is step-grandma to their kids.

