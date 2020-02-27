Access Hollywood
Helen Mirren Applauds Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Decision To Step Down As Royals

02/27/20
Helen Mirren is applauding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's controversial decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. "I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it. Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated," she told Variety. The actress, who won an Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen," also told the publication she believed Meghan was a "fantastic addition to the royal family." But the 74-year-old also shared why she understands the pair's intention to stop carrying out official royal duties. "I think their instincts are absolutely correct. And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out," she told the outlet.

CLIP 02/24/20
