Also available on the nbc app

Heidi Montag opened up about diving back into her singing career in an episode of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings," revealing that her comeback will focus on faith-based music. "I feel like now where I'm at is just more of, like, a heartfelt Christian vibe," she said, before meeting up with co-star Justin "Bobby" Brescia for an intimate jam session.

Appearing: