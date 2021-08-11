Also available on the nbc app

Heidi Montag isn't holding back her thoughts about Lauren Conrad's career path. The reality star joined Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week and revealed that she believes her former bestie should have been the most successful castmate from The Hills. Though Lauren's net worth is a reported 40 million dollars thanks to multiple ventures in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries, Heidi thinks that number could have another zero or two had Lauren made different decisions along the way.

