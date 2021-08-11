Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Heidi Montag Says Lauren Conrad Should Have Been As Successful As Kylie Jenner

CLIP08/11/21
Also available on the nbc app

Heidi Montag isn't holding back her thoughts about Lauren Conrad's career path. The reality star joined Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week and revealed that she believes her former bestie should have been the most successful castmate from The Hills. Though Lauren's net worth is a reported 40 million dollars thanks to multiple ventures in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries, Heidi thinks that number could have another zero or two had Lauren made different decisions along the way.

Appearing:
Tags: heidi montag, lauren conrad, The Hills, Kylie Jenner, Spencer Pratt
S2021 E03 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.