Also available on the nbc app

“America’s Got Talent” judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara joined Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles following the second night of the semifinals. The judges reacted to some of the most moving performances of the night. Heidi also revealed that she wishes for judge Simon Cowell to return for the "AGT" finale next week. “I’m hoping, I wish he would be there next week as a surprise guest,” she exclaimed. Simon recently broke his back in an electric motorbike accident and had to miss judging the season. "AGT" airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights on NBC.

Appearing: