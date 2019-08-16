Heidi Klum Twirls and Skips Wearing Gorgeous Valentino Wedding Gown At Dress Fitting

Also available on the NBC app

Heidi Klum is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding dress fitting! The former "Project Runway" host shared an Instagram video of herself slipping into her Valentino bridal gown and trying on her veil for the first time. Its designer, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccoli, explained on camera that the dress was "inspired by this idea of romanticism and lightness." Heidi later wore the dress to say "I do" with Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz on a yacht in Capri on Aug. 3.

