Heidi Klum Teases First Look At Epic 2020 Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum is cooking up something epic for Halloween! The "America's Got Talent" judge didn’t let the pandemic stop her from getting decked out in multiple spooky and safe costumes at home. She showed off the first looks at her transformation on Instagram, sharing a video of herself getting covered in body paint that made her blend into a background. She also posted a photo of her four children as zombies and wrote, “Halloween is extra special this year because I am getting help from my kids!"

