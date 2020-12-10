Also available on the nbc app

Like mother, like daughter! Heidi Klum's eldest, 16-year-old Leni, is getting more interested in modeling, and her mom thinks she's at the right age to start. "Leni, about three years ago, she was like, 'This company, they want to do photos with me and put my poster into their window.' I'm like, 'You're too young,'" Heidi recalled to Access Hollywood. "Now she's 16. She's driving a car. So, I figured … if you really want to do this, now I'm going to let you do this!" Heidi also chatted about her new Disney Villains x Heidi Klum collection and her hilarious recent shower video with her husband, Tom Kaulitz!

