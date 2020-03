Also available on the NBC app

Heidi Klum shared an update about her health. The “America’s Got Talent” judge took to Instagram to give fans an update about how she’s feeling, revealing that she’s a bit under the weather and has been feeling feverish and has a cough. The 46-year-old also revealed that she’s been trying to get tested for coronavirus but hasn’t had any luck even though she went to two different doctors.

Appearing: