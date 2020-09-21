Also available on the nbc app

Heidi Klum is still finding a way to show off her Halloween spirit amid the COVID-19 crisis. The "America's Got Talent" judge promised Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans she’d be getting decked out at home for the holiday. "I guess the partygoing is going to be cancelled for this year, but you know, I love Halloween, and so I have something crazy planned that people can follow and watch on social media. I love it too much, and I love still to inspire people and still have fun on Halloween, because I think that you still can," she said. Heidi also opened up about time in quarantine with her kids and husband Tom Kaulitz and shared her prediction on if Simon Cowell will return for "AGT's" finale night. The "AGT" Season 15 finale airs live Sept. 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: