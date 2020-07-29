Also available on the nbc app

"America's Got Talent's" Season 15 auditions are done, and now the judge cuts are here! Judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles what viewers can expect from the socially distanced new episodes, which will determine who moves on to the live shows. Howie and Heidi also joked about her 30-year-old husband Tom Kaulitz, who the supermodel said "keeps [her] on [her] toes." "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

