Also available on the nbc app

Heidi Klum is sharing some of her favorite acts from this week’s quarterfinal episode of “America’s Got Talent” to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles. The ‘AGT’ judge also revealed that she’s ready for Halloween already and has started prepping her annual elaborate costume, “I’m getting ready people, I’m getting ready for Halloween. I know we’re two months away but everyone is ready, ready at the start line, ready for Halloween, here we come.” Adding, “It has started already.” “AGT” airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights on NBC.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 4 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution