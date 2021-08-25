Main Content

Heidi Klum Has Already Started Her Halloween Costume: ‘Everyone Is Ready’

Heidi Klum is sharing some of her favorite acts from this week’s quarterfinal episode of “America’s Got Talent” to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles. The ‘AGT’ judge also revealed that she’s ready for Halloween already and has started prepping her annual elaborate costume, “I’m getting ready people, I’m getting ready for Halloween. I know we’re two months away but everyone is ready, ready at the start line, ready for Halloween, here we come.” Adding, “It has started already.” “AGT” airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights on NBC.

