Heidi Klum sent a previously homeless mother directly to the "America's Got Talent" finals when she hit the iconic Golden Buzzer. Singer Christina Rae appeared in the latest round of auditions of "AGT," joined by her adorable son, Jeremiah, and revealed that she had been living out of her car while pregnant. She then proceeded to stun the judges with her singing, prompting Heidi to send her straight to the final round.

