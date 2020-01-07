Heidi Klum And Howie Mandel Say Coming Together For 'AGT: The Champions' Is 'Like A Family Reunion'

Also available on the NBC app

Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews are back together again for "America's Got Talent: The Champions"! Ahead of the big Season 2 premiere, the judges and the host talked to All Access about their excitement to be back together again, with Heidi and Howie calling it "a family reunion." The gang – along with new judge Alesha Dixon – also answered fun questions about their co-workers, including who takes the longest in the dressing room and who would be the best captain of a work softball team! The second season of "AGT: The Champions" debuts Jan. 6 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing: