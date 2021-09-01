Also available on the nbc app

Heidi Klum joined Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles on the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet where she revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday night’s show. “I had a fashion emergency today already, I was laughing so much that my whole zipper burst so in the commercial break they had to stitch me back in.” The “AGT” judge showed off the stitches from being sewn into her dress. She added, “I think I ate too much pizza this weekend and I was just laughing.”

Appearing:

S2021 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution