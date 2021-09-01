Main Content

Heidi Klum Admits To Having Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘AGT:’ ‘My Whole Zipper Burst’

Heidi Klum joined Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles on the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet where she revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday night’s show. “I had a fashion emergency today already, I was laughing so much that my whole zipper burst so in the commercial break they had to stitch me back in.” The “AGT” judge showed off the stitches from being sewn into her dress. She added, “I think I ate too much pizza this weekend and I was just laughing.”

