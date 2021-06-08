Also available on the nbc app

Heather Thomson is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the former reality star got candid about her dramatic time on this season of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Heather opened up about her feud with Leah McSweeney and confessed that she has "zero" regrets over their explosive flight. Heather also called out Luann De Lesseps and Eboni K. Williams for how they handled all of the drama. Plus, Derek Zagami broke down the hottest Housewives buzz, including sharing inside knowledge on those Tamra Judge rumors.

