Also available on the NBC app

Heather and Terry Dubrow are keeping it real! That couple got candid with Access Hollywood about parenting their four kids during the coronavirus pandemic. Terry hilariously shared that he's thankful for their massive house so he can "socially distance" from his kiddos from time to time. Heather and Terry also talked about their new book "Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet," which is available now. Plus, the pair revealed if they would ever star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" again.

Appearing: