Heather Rae Young is keeping it real! Heather and her co-host Jessica Hall chatted with Access Hollywood about their hit podcast, "Flashback." The two pals shared what fans can expect from their show, including all of the wild secrets guests have already spilled. Heather, who is a former Playboy Playmate, admitted that she is still "trying to figure out" how to tell her fiancé Tarek El Moussa's kids about her past gig. Plus, the "Selling Sunset" star revealed the latest on season 4.

