Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Heather Rae Young Shares Sweet Video Tarek El Moussa Filmed Before Proposing: 'Makes Me Tear Up'

CLIP10/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Heather Rae Young is sharing the sweet video her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa, filmed for her moments before he proposed. The clip was taken in July 2020 but has never been shared before until Wednesday, when the 34-year-old "Selling Sunset" star shared it video on Instagram. "T recorded this moments before he proposed to me. It's a private video that means the world to me and makes me tear up every time I listen to it," she captioned the post in part.

Appearing:
Tags: heather rae young, tarek el moussa, flip or flop, flipping 101, selling sunset
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.