Heather Rae Young is wishing her husband, Tarek El Moussa, a happy 41st birthday with a heartfelt tribute! The soon-to-be mom shared a series of loved up photos with her man on Instagram on Sunday. "Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate. To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for," she captioned the post in part.

