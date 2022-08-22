Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Heather Rae Young Gushes Over 'Best Daddy' Tarek El Moussa On His Birthday: 'My True Soulmate'

CLIP08/22/22

Heather Rae Young is wishing her husband, Tarek El Moussa, a happy 41st birthday with a heartfelt tribute! The soon-to-be mom shared a series of loved up photos with her man on Instagram on Sunday. "Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate. To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for," she captioned the post in part.

NRS0 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: heather rae young, tarek el moussa, birthday
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.