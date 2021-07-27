Also available on the nbc app

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa marked a special moment this weekend—one year of being engaged! The 33-year-old “Selling Sunset” star celebrated the happy moment on Sunday with a sentimental Instagram post. “One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man,” Heather wrote in part. The couple met over the Fourth of July weekend in 2019 and got engaged a year later. Fans got a glimpse of their relationship on season three of Heather’s hit Netflix reality show.

Appearing: