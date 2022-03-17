Main Content

Heather Rae Young Gets Love From Tarek El Moussa, 'Selling Sunset' Stars After Vocal Cord Surgery

Heather Rae Young's long battle with vocal cord stress is over! The "Selling Sunset" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she's in recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery. Heather's surgery comes after her and hubby Tarek El Moussa took a trip to Cabo. "Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I'm laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery. Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me," she wrote.

