Heather Morris is inviting fans of "Glee" to remember Naya Rivera and grieve her loss along with her. The actress posted an emotional video message on Instagram this past weekend, just over a month after her beloved co-star accidentally drowned in California's Lake Piru. Brittany tearfully reflected on the impact of the onscreen relationship between her and Naya's characters, Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez, and told fans of their love story and the show in general that she was "here with" them during this tough time.

