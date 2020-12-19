Also available on the nbc app

Heather Morris isn't here for any negativity. The actress and dancer faced backlash on social media after she slammed a social media post involving her late "Glee" co-star Mark Salling. It all started when fellow "Glee" alum Kevin McHale retweeted a fan who commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the show's Christmas special. Heather took issue with the original poster covering Mark's face with a vomit emoji, calling the edit choice "offensive." Mark died by suicide in 2018 as he awaited sentencing on child pornography charges. Many fans didn't take kindly to Heather speaking out on Mark's behalf and the mom of two fired back in a series of tweets explaining that she and her castmates have been through enough grief, especially this year.

