Heather Morris is remembering her late “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera. The actress posted a photo with the actress on Instagram and shared a tribute to her friend. “The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy,” she wrote in part. Heather played Brittany on “Glee,” who was the onscreen love interest of Naya’s character Santana.

