Heather Morris continues to keep Naya Rivera close to her heart. The 33-year-old actress opened up about her grief on Instagram as she shared a dance tribute set to the late "Glee" star's song "Radio Silence." Heather wrote, "Grieving looks very differently on everyone... but one thing's for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them. But [my husband] reminded me that honoring someone can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them..."

