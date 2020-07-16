Also available on the nbc app

Heather Morris is ready to publicly honor Naya Rivera. The actress opened up about the loss of her friend and fellow "Glee" alum, who was confirmed on Monday to have drowned in a boating accident last week. Heather posted. A heartfelt tribute that put Naya's son, Josey, and Heather's two boys, Owen and Elijah, front and center in a series of bittersweet playdate photos. In addition, the dancer penned a lengthy caption in which she reflected on the evolution of her and Naya's powerful friendship and called her the "strongest" and "most resilient" person she's ever known.

