Heather Morris & ‘Glee’ Cast Remember Naya Rivera On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Gone, but never forgotten. Heather Morris and the “Glee” family are remembering late co-star Naya Rivera on the 1-year anniversary of her death. Heather paid tribute to her friend with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a peek at a new tattoo she got in Naya’s honor. The inked phrase reads, “Tomorrow is not promised” and Heather opened up about how grateful she is to have had Naya in her life despite her time being cut so tragically short. Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz were also among the “Glee” alums who honored Naya and her legacy on the somber milestone.

