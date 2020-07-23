Also available on the nbc app

Did Heather Locklear step into a time machine? Nope, that's just her lookalike daughter, Ava Sambora! Heather's stunning mini-me proved once again that she inherited her famous mom's beachy good looks to a nearly identical degree. Ava posed for a flirty new snap that left her Instagram followers speechless…well, not quite! Plenty of admirers flocked to the comment section with compliments, and many, of course, couldn't help noting the undeniable resemblance between the 22-year-old and the "Melrose Place" icon.

