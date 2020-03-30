Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Heather Locklear Makes 'Melrose Place' Joke About Dark Roots In Rare Video

CLIP03/30/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Heather Locklear is getting back to her roots — literally! The 58-year-old actress made a rare appearance in an Instagram video shot by her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, to thank the brave people working on the frontlines during the global coronavirus pandemic. In addition to sending her best wishes to the doctors, nurses and first responders, the "Melrose Place" star also made a hilarious reference to her former TV character when she pointed out the current state of her hair amid the government shutdown of non-essential businesses. "The '90s are back!" Heather joked. "Amanda Woodward's roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it!"

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, heather locklear, Melrose Place, Celebrity news, coronavirus, COVID-19
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Kaia Gerber Gave Herself A Tattoo In Quarantine & Doesn't Recommend It: 'It's Not Easy'
CLIP 04/24/20
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Adorably Crashes His Instagram Live
CLIP 04/24/20
Maluma Confirms He's Single: 'I'm Giving My Energy To My Career Right Now' | Access At Home
CLIP 04/24/20
Prince Harry Pens Heartfelt Note To Parents Of Girl Who Died In Quarantine
CLIP 04/24/20
Madonna Showers 26-Year-Old Boyfriend With Birthday Love From Quarantine
CLIP 04/24/20
Meghan Markle Hasn't Spoken To Father Since Her Wedding, Lawsuit Reveals
CLIP 04/24/20
Kirk Douglas' Widow Anne Celebrates 101st Birthday With Family While Social Distancing
CLIP 04/24/20
Chord Overstreet Admits To Keeping Unusual Item From 'Glee' Set | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 04/24/20
Will Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Have Drive-Through Wedding?
CLIP 04/24/20
Andy Cohen Outraged That He Can’t Donate Plasma To Help COVID-19 Patients Because He’s Gay
CLIP 04/24/20
Peter Kraus Turned Down 'The Bachelor' For This Reason | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/24/20
Kate Middleton Rewears Earrings & Prince Louis Wears Hand-Me-Down Shoes
CLIP 04/24/20
Richard Gere, 70, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Alejandra Silva (Reports)
CLIP 04/24/20
Jewel Says New Song 'Grateful' Was 'Inspired By Anxiety'
CLIP 04/23/20
Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Laugh Over Their Wildest 'Saved By The Bell' Fashion Moments
CLIP 04/23/20
Kate Middleton, Prince William & Their Kids Clap For Carers In BBC's 'Big Night In'
CLIP 04/23/20
Devon Sawa Caught Pantless By Son's Teacher On Zoom
CLIP 04/23/20
Shaq Reflects On Losing Kobe Bryant & His Sister Weeks Apart: It's Been 'Rough'
CLIP 04/23/20
Ariana Grande Freaks Out Over Auction For Florence Pugh's 'Midsommar' Dress: 'I'm Bidding'
CLIP 04/23/20
Prince Harry May Not Be Happy As An L.A. Celebrity, His Biographer Says
CLIP 04/23/20
Princess Beatrice Speaks Out For First Time Since Canceling Wedding
CLIP 04/23/20
Goldie Hawn Changed Kate Hudson's Name During Labor For This Reason
CLIP 04/23/20
Teddi Mellencamp Thinks Denise Richards 'Loves All The Attention' Amid 'RHOBH' Drama
CLIP 04/23/20
Tom Hanks Gifts His Typewriter To Boy Named Corona Who Was Bullied
CLIP 04/23/20
Bret Michaels Wants A 'Rock Of Love' Reboot But With A Twist | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 04/23/20
Heather Locklear Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety In Quarantine: ‘Hugs Will Come Later!’
CLIP 04/23/20
Lady Gaga Is Make Up Free Snuggling Up With Boyfriend Michael Polansky
CLIP 04/23/20
Meghan McCain Reacts To Suggestion She Should Be Joe Biden's VP
CLIP 04/23/20
Tori Spelling Honors Late Father Aaron Spelling For Birthday: ‘I Was Such A Daddy’s Girl’
CLIP 04/23/20
Julianne Hough Quarantining Solo From Husband Brooks Laich: ‘It’s Really Been A Magical Time’
CLIP 04/23/20
Prince Louis Hugs Prince Charles In Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photo
CLIP 04/23/20
'The Masked Singer' Peels Banana Revealing '80s Rocker
CLIP 04/23/20
Ben Higgins Isn't Having Sex With Fiancé Jessica Clarke Until Marriage | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/23/20
Ben Higgins Isn't Having Sex With Fiancé Jessica Clarke Until Marriage | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/23/20
Cameron Diaz Reveals Her & Benji Madden’s Parenting Trick
CLIP 04/23/20
Kate Middleton Shares Messy Prince Louis Instagram vs. Reality BTS Birthday Photos
CLIP 04/23/20
Sheila E. Says Prince Once Flew Her To Paris For Lunch
CLIP 04/22/20
Eric McCormack Says 'Will & Grace' Finale Is 'Beautiful' & Packs 'A Few Surprises'
CLIP 04/22/20
Carson Daly's 11-Year-Old Son Shows Off Reporting Skills In 'Nightly News' Debut
CLIP 04/22/20
'Arrow' Stars Spill Jaw-Dropping Bloopers & Why 'Canaries' Spinoff Needs To Happen | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 04/22/20
Shirley Knight, 2-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies At 83 (Reports)
CLIP 04/22/20
Mario Lopez Entertains Seniors With TikTok Dance Lessons!
CLIP 04/22/20
Kylie Jenner's 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Already Mastered Swimming Without Floaties
CLIP 04/22/20
How Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Son Prince Louis Will Spend His Birthday
CLIP 04/22/20
Shawn Johnson's Baby Is Captivated By Her Mom's 2008 Olympics Performance
CLIP 04/22/20
Kate Middleton Shoots New Prince Louis Photos For His 2nd Birthday
CLIP 04/22/20
'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Teases Season 2 Plans
CLIP 04/22/20
Prince Charles Has Been Watching Funny Viral Videos While In Quarantine
CLIP 04/22/20
Kobe Bryant Crash Victims' Families File Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company
CLIP 04/22/20
JoJo Siwa Looks Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Ponytail And Bow
CLIP 04/22/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Isolating Alone With Archie: 'They Haven't Had Any Visitors' (Report)
CLIP 04/22/20
Michael Jackson Once Tried To Take Halle Berry On A Date, Babyface Reveals
CLIP 04/22/20
Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Saying COVID-19 Is ‘God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’
CLIP 04/22/20
Jennifer Lopez Reflects On 6-Carat Pink Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck
CLIP 04/22/20
Jimmy Fallon's Daughters Interrupt 'Tonight Show' Taping Again
CLIP 04/22/20
Tyler Cameron Sets Record Straight On Hannah Brown: 'I'm Not Dating Nobody' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/22/20
Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son As Spider-Man For 3rd Birthday
CLIP 04/22/20
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden’s Private Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 04/22/20
Scout Willis Explains Why Exes Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Are Quarantining Together
CLIP 04/22/20
Rita Wilson Is Embracing Her Natural Beauty In Quarantine: 'This Is My Curly Hair, People!'
CLIP 04/22/20
Judge In Lori Loughlin Case Says Investigator Misconduct Claims Are 'Serious & Disturbing'
CLIP 04/21/20
Kate Hudson, Mom Goldie Hawn & Baby Rani Cover People's Beautiful Issue 2020
CLIP 04/21/20
Shaquille O'Neal Hints At The Last Person He Sent A Flirty Text
CLIP 04/21/20
Taraji P. Henson Remembers Her Daring 'Empire' Costumes: 'My Butt Sure Was All Over The Internet!'
CLIP 04/21/20
Gal Gadot Honors Holocaust Survivor Grandfather With Powerful Photo Of Him Wearing Auschwitz Uniform
CLIP 04/21/20
Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Girl
CLIP 04/21/20
Robin Wright & Cary Elwes Have 'Princess Bride' Reunion For This Special Reason
CLIP 04/21/20
Mario Lopez’s Family Dogs Do A Fashion Show: See Their Looks
CLIP 04/21/20
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Archie Wish Queen Elizabeth Happy Birthday In Video Chat
CLIP 04/21/20
Serena Williams Dodges Meghan Markle Question With Iconic Mariah Carey Line: 'Don't Know Her'
CLIP 04/21/20
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Sweetest Tribute For Daughter's 2nd Birthday
CLIP 04/21/20
Oprah Watches As Stedman Gives His First Quarantine Haircut
CLIP 04/21/20
Madison Prewett Claims Peter Weber Wanted To Get Back Together Before Kelley Flanagan Reunion | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/21/20
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Raising Money To Buy New York Mets (Report)
CLIP 04/21/20
The Queen Celebrates 94th Birthday With Rare Home Movies From Childhood
CLIP 04/21/20
'Listen To Your Heart' Brings Cheating Allegations & Emotional Love Squares | The Heart Beat
CLIP 04/21/20
'Council Of Dads' Takes A 'Beautiful Look At What Family Is' (Exclusive)
CLIP 04/21/20
Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dies At 33
CLIP 04/20/20
Val Kilmer Gets Candid About Angelina Jolie, Cher & Daryl Hannah Romances
CLIP 04/20/20
Brad Paisley Crashes Superfan's Zoom Birthday Party
CLIP 04/20/20
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings In COVID-19 Benefit Performance & Her Voice Is Stunning!
CLIP 04/20/20
Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Exes Shade Rumored Romance With Kelley Flanagan | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 04/20/20
Kelly Ripa Is Wearing Daughter Lola Consuelos' Self-Tanner As Makeup: 'I Look 70 Right Now'
CLIP 04/20/20
Prince Harry Urged Meghan Markle's Dad To 'Please Call' Him In Pre-Wedding Text Messages
CLIP 04/20/20
'Listen To Your Heart' Star Natascha Exposes Trevor's Cheating Past: 'He's A Master Manipulator'
CLIP 04/20/20
Brad Pitt Delivers Surprise Weather Forecast On John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'
CLIP 04/20/20
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Perfectly Shows Importance Of Handwashing In DIY Experiment
CLIP 04/20/20
Anderson Cooper Has Bald Spot From Giving Himself Haircut
CLIP 04/20/20
Kobe & Vanessa Bryant's 3-Year-Old Daughter Bianka Steals Spotlight In Dance Video
CLIP 04/20/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shut Out 4 British Tabloids In Stern Letter
CLIP 04/20/20
'Listen To Your Heart' Star Bri Admits She's Falling For Chris In Sneak Peek Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 04/20/20
Meghan Markle Shares Her Hopes For The Future In First TV Appearance Since Royal Exit
CLIP 04/20/20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Red Roses ‘From My Kobe’ On Their Anniversary
CLIP 04/19/20
Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Best Moments From ‘Together At Home’ Special
CLIP 04/19/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.