Heather Locklear is getting back to her roots — literally! The 58-year-old actress made a rare appearance in an Instagram video shot by her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, to thank the brave people working on the frontlines during the global coronavirus pandemic. In addition to sending her best wishes to the doctors, nurses and first responders, the "Melrose Place" star also made a hilarious reference to her former TV character when she pointed out the current state of her hair amid the government shutdown of non-essential businesses. "The '90s are back!" Heather joked. "Amanda Woodward's roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it!"

