Heather Locklear is a bride-to-be! The "Melrose Place" alum is engaged to her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, Access Hollywood confirms. A close family friend told PEOPLE that the two have "been engaged since the end of April, as they were celebrating her year of sobriety." The friend also noted that the actress has her family's support, including her 22-year-old daughter Ava's blessing. "Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her," the friend told PEOPLE.

