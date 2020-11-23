Also available on the nbc app

Heather and Max Dubrow have one strong relationship! The mother-daughter duo got candid with Access Hollywood about Max's decision to publicly come out as bisexual. The 17-year-old revealed that at first she didn't know if she wanted to come out because she didn't want to be defined by her sexuality or for it to become "her thing." However, Max shared why she is so happy that she ultimately did and Heather gushed over proud she is of her daughter. Plus, Heather opened up about the reality of her ever returning to "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

