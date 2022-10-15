Main Content

Heather Dubrow Reacts To Terry Dubrow Cheating Rumors: ‘Success Breeds Contempt’

CLIP10/14/22

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow spoke with Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2022 and addressed cheating rumors! “There’s a phrase I love that says, ‘success breeds contempt,’ and you know, you get to a certain level and unfortunately there’s a lot of schadenfreude people out there that don’t want you to be happy and want to hope that something bad is going on, which makes me sad. But you know what? When you know your reality and you know what your life is really like you gotta just shut that stuff out,” Heather said.

