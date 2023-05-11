Heather Armstrong, the author and parenting blogger known to her fans by the name of her long-running website "Dooce," has died at the age of 47. News of her passing was shared in a post to her Instagram account, which read, "Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 – May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else." Her boyfriend Pete Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong died by suicide at her home in Salt Lake City.

