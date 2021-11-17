Also available on the nbc app

"NCIS" actor Heath Freeman has died at the age of 41. The "Bones" actor's manager confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood on Tuesday issuing a statement that reads in part, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

