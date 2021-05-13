Also available on the nbc app

Haylie Duff chatted with Access Hollywood on the set of her new flick "The Wedding Pact 2: Baby Pact." The actress teased what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel and shared her excitement over returning to work. Haylie also shared why she still hasn't tied the knot with her fiancé after getting engaged in 2014 and revealed if they have any plans in the future. Plus, Haylie shared if her sister Hilary Duff's newborn has given her any baby fever.

