Haylie Duff can do it all! The actress, singer, TV host and fashion designer joins Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Zuri Hall for a Mrs. T's Pierogies cooking tutorial and shows how to master her Cordon Bleu baked pierogies with cheese sauce. Yum! The mom of two also shares an update on her family life and reveals why she hasn’t met sister Hilary Duff’s newborn daughter yet! And, Haylie plays coy when asked about the fan theory that she’s the Seashell on “The Masked Singer.” Catch more of Haylie’s recipes on her Instagram page @haylieduff.

