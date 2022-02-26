Main Content

Hayden Panettiere Supports Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukraine Crisis And Says Daughter Kaya Is 'Safe'

02/25/22

Hayden Panettiere is sharing support for her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko amid the crisis in Ukraine. The "Heroes" alum posted a lengthy Instagram message about the situation on Friday, sharing her solidarity with the people of Ukraine and encouraging her followers to keep checking her ex's social media for updates. She also revealed in the comments section of another post that their 7-year-old daughter Kaya is "safe" and "not in Ukraine."

Tags: hayden panettiere, wladimir klitschko, Ukraine, Russia, Russia invasion, Vladimir Putin
