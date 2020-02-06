Also available on the NBC app

Short hair, don't care! Hayden Panettiere flaunted another fierce and edgy chop on Twitter, just months after she returned to social media following an extended hiatus to debut a dramatically shorter cut with shaved sides. "Girls day," Hayden captioned a photo of her stylist taking a pair of scissors to her baby pink mane. She also shared a second snap of the final result — a fresh platinum blonde 'do — and wrote, "Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!!"

