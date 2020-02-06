Mike Tyson Admits He's Been Watching '90 Day Fiancé' With His Wife In Quarantine
CLIP 08/31/20
Short hair, don't care! Hayden Panettiere flaunted another fierce and edgy chop on Twitter, just months after she returned to social media following an extended hiatus to debut a dramatically shorter cut with shaved sides. "Girls day," Hayden captioned a photo of her stylist taking a pair of scissors to her baby pink mane. She also shared a second snap of the final result — a fresh platinum blonde 'do — and wrote, "Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!!"