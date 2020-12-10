Also available on the nbc app

Hayden Panettiere celebrated her daughter Kaya’s 6th birthday with a sweet tribute. The 31-year-old actress penned a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of her little girl’s big day writing alongside a photo of her cake, “6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature. Can’t believe my baby girl is getting so big.” The “Nashville” star shares daughter Kaya with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

