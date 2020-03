Also available on the NBC app

Hayden Panettiere has a new 'do! The actress returned to social media to show off a striking new hairstyle. The "Heroes" alum is no rocking a short cut with shaved sides. She posted the snap on twitter writing, "Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard." The 30-year-old seems to be referencing character Kirby Reed's haircut on "Scream 4."

