Also available on the nbc app

Hayden Panettiere has obtained a restraining order against her ex Brian Hickerson, according to multiple reports. The “Heroes” alum filed to register an out-of-state restraining order she obtained against Hickerson, asking that the restraining order be enforced in Los Angeles where she is residing, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Access Hollywood has reached out to Panettiere’s team for comment.

Appearing: