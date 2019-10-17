Hayden Panettiere Maintains Close Bond With 4-Year-Old Daughter Living In Ukraine

Also available on the NBC app

Hayden Panettiere is in constant contact with her daughter living abroad. A source tells US Weekly the actress has a close bond with 4-year-old Kaya, who lives in Ukraine with Hayden's ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. "Hayden frequently travels to see her daughter," the insider shares, adding that she FaceTimes with her little girl "often." The "Nashville" alum welcomed her daughter with the former professional boxer in December 2014. They have been co-parenting amicably since their split in August 2018.

