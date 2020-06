Also available on the NBC app

Hayden Panettiere is giving fans an intimate look at her bond with her daughter, Kaya. After the "Nashville" actress started a her first public account earlier this week, she shared a few touching family photos, including a throwback photo of her holding her little girl in her arms. "Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies," she captioned the picture.

