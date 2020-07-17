Also available on the NBC app

Hayden Panettiere is on the road to healing. A source close to the actress tells Access Hollywood that the "Nashville" alum has been undergoing successful treatment for alcohol abuse issues and is now focused on recovery and her sobriety. It's no secret that the actress has had her fair share of troubling times, just recently, the LAPD arrested Hayden's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson. A source tells Access Hollywood that Hickerson was charged in an 8-count complaint, which includes domestic violence and assault charges.

