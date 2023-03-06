Hayden Panettiere and Dermot Mulroney chatted with Access Hollywood about filming "Scream VI" together. Hayden revealed what it was like to return to the iconic franchise after starring in "Scream 4" back in 2011, sharing, "I loved coming back … it's so much fun (for my character) to be alive, to have lived through it." The two also detailed what it was like to do their own stunts for the thriller. "Scream VI" hits theaters March 10.

