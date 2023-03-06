Main Content

Hayden Panettiere Details Returning To 'Scream' Franchise: 'I Loved Coming Back'

CLIP03/06/23

Hayden Panettiere and Dermot Mulroney chatted with Access Hollywood about filming "Scream VI" together. Hayden revealed what it was like to return to the iconic franchise after starring in "Scream 4" back in 2011, sharing, "I loved coming back … it's so much fun (for my character) to be alive, to have lived through it." The two also detailed what it was like to do their own stunts for the thriller. "Scream VI" hits theaters March 10.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: scream, movies, Interviews
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.