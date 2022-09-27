Main Content

Hayden Panettiere Calls Relinquishing Custody Of Daughter 'Most Heartbreaking Thing I've' Had To Do

Hayden Panettiere is getting candid about the custody arrangements surrounding her seven-year-old daughter Kaya. In a preview clip for this week's "Red Table Talk," the "Nashville" alum opened up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about the difficult moment she relinquished custody of Kaya to her ex-husband Wladimir Klitschko. "Signing those papers was like the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life," she shared. Hayden's full episode of "Red Table Talk" drops Sept. 28 on Facebook Watch.

