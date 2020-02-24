Also available on the NBC app

Just days after Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested for the second time in nine months, the actress broke her silence to share some kind words for her ex Wladimir Klitschko. In a since-deleted tweet, the 30-year-old actress shared a snap of her ex-fiancé, whom she was with on and off for nine years, dancing with their 5-year-old daughter, Kaya. "Best father ever," she captioned the shot. But when a follower asked if the now-deleted picture was taken "Before or after he beat you," the "Nashville" alum clarified, "Wrong guy. Klitschko’s r legends. That's my champ."

