Has Meghan Trainor Ever Watched 'Spy Kids' With Husband Daryl Sabara?

Meghan Trainor is spilling the tea! In a fun round of rapid-fire questions, All Access asked the "Wave" singer which "Friends" character she identifies as, what her dream career outside of singing would be and when she and husband Daryl Sabara last watched his seminal children's movie "Spy Kids." Meghan also revealed the surprising celebrity she was last felt star-struck around: "Happy Days" icon and "Barry" actor Henry Winkler!

