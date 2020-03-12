Also available on the nbc app

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act, and many of his alleged victims were present for the March 11 judgment. Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister was also in court for the verdict and tells Access Hollywood how the disgraced movie mogul reacted when hearing his legal fate. Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno told reporters she found the sentence "obnoxious."

